Riyadh: Surgeons at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Hospital successfully performed a groundbreaking medical procedure using advanced orthopedic surgical techniques. For the first time in the Madinah region, the medical team employed a robotic system to replace the knee joint of a patient in her seventies.

The patient had been experiencing severe pain in her left knee, significantly restricting her mobility, and impacting her daily life. Medical examinations and specialized X-rays revealed severe osteoarthritis in the left knee joint, accompanied by leg misalignment.

The medical team decided to utilize the latest technology by employing a robotic system with artificial intelligence to replace the patient's knee joint. The surgical procedure lasted only two hours and was a resounding success.

Robotic surgery offers exceptional precision in performing joint replacement