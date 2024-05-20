HyperPay, the leading payment gateway provider in MENA, showcased its cutting-edge payment solutions and services at Seamless Middle East 2024, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 14 to 16, 2024. The company utilised the platform to share valuable insights and long-standing expertise in positively transforming the regional fintech landscape.

During the event, the HyperPay team proactively engaged with attendees, educating them about the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the regional fintech sector. The company has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the dynamic fintech landscape, led by an unwavering commitment to steering innovation and revolutionising financial services through an array of cutting-edge payment solutions.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, said: “We are pleased to be a part of Seamless Middle East 2024, which is a leading platform that promotes innovation across diverse sectors in the MENA. At HyperPay, our mission is to develop best-in-class fintech payment solutions that streamline our clients’ key processes and enhance customer satisfaction. The event provided us with a platform to showcase our highly secure and advanced financial services through which we aim to revolutionise the regional payment system. Driven by the success of this exhibition, we will continue to address pertinent challenges impacting the industry and shape transformative solutions that will benefit the sector.”

At a time when the global banking and financial services sector is undergoing an unprecedented transformation due to the advent of fintech, Seamless ME aims to convene innovative fintech startups from across the globe, creating a collaborative forum for tackling pertinent challenges. The event hosted over 25,000 attendees, more than 500 startups, 700 exhibitors, and 500 speakers from across the MENA, facilitating discussions on important fintech topics such as mobile banking, blockchain, digital payments, and cybersecurity among others. It also encompassed keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and exhibitions focusing on the latest innovations in fintech.

HyperPay is known for facilitating innovative payment solutions across the MENA region, empowering companies to process payments seamlessly and securely through cutting-edge technology and reliable customer services. The company offers online payment, mobile payment, and point-of-sale solutions, as well as value-added services such as fraud protection, chargeback management, and data analytics to ensure efficient payment services for users.

-Ends-

