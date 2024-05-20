The suite offers exclusive services, including personalized styling, concierge, and complimentary valet parking, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Dubai Mall, managed by Emaar Malls, proudly introduces its latest luxury retail service: Elite Personal Shopping Suite. Situated discreetly on the second floor of Fashion Avenue, this new addition is set to redefine the luxury shopping experience. The opening of Elite Personal Shopping Suite at Dubai Mall, which attracted a record 105 million visitors in 2023, marks the beginning of a new era of luxury retail, further cementing its status as the premier destination for sophistication and indulgence.

The Personal Shopping Suite offers an opulent environment where every detail is meticulously crafted to exceed the highest of expectations. Our team of certified stylists delivers personalized fashion and grooming advice, ensuring that each client departs feeling confident and well-styled.

Clients will have access to an exclusive collection of luxury brands and bespoke shopping experiences tailored to their tastes. From haute couture to sophisticated ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, and distinctive accessories, the suite invites clients to indulge in the finest selections from around the globe.

The suite also offers privileged access to pre-launch previews and limited-edition items, emphasizing the exclusivity of the shopping experience. With our concierge service, every aspect of the client's journey is seamless, providing a refined and effortless shopping experience.

Additionally, for those in pursuit of the perfect gift, our gifting concierge service is designed to assist in selecting thoughtful presents for any occasion. The convenience of complimentary valet parking further enhances the luxurious and hassle-free experience.

For more information or to book an appointment at the Personal Shopping Suite, please contact elite@eliteguest.net or call +971 56 544 9940.

-Ends-

About Dubai Mall

Inaugurated in 2008, Dubai Mall is the epicentre of modern retail and leisure in Dubai. It is the world's second largest shopping malls, measuring an impressive 1.2 million square metres. It has more than 1,200 retail outlets, including two anchor department stores, Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's, along with over 200 international dining experiences. Its wide range of entertainment and leisure attractions include the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, Reel Cinema’s impressive 24-screen-cineplex, KidZania Dubai, Play DXB, Dubai Ice Rink, Ekart and Zabeel Sports District. These attractions, added to Fashion Avenue, which was inaugurated in 2018, further confirms Dubai Mall’s reputation as a symbol of luxury and innovation, contributing to Dubai's international reputation as a prime tourist destination.

About Emaar Malls Management (LLC)

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) manages some of the most iconic malls, entertainment, and community-integrated retail centres in the Middle East, including its flagship asset Dubai Mall, the world’s most visited mall, and Dubai Hills Mall, the leading lifestyle destination in Dubai Hills Estate.

Emaar Malls Management (LLC) (Emaar Malls) also manages Souk Al Bahar, an Arabesque style dining and entertainment development in Downtown Dubai; Dubai Marina Mall, a lifestyle shopping mall for residents and visitors of the Dubai Marina community; and Gold & Diamond Park, a shopping destination dedicated to gold and jewelry. In addition to other Emaar community malls: Arabian Ranches, Springs Souk, Meadows Village Meadows Souk, and several others.

Emaar Malls Management assets are developed as an integral part of the master plan developments of Emaar Properties, and, therefore, are strategically located in key areas of Dubai that benefit from favourable socio-economic demographics and increasing tourism.

For more information:

Emaar Marketing Department

Email: PR@emaar.ae