Gulf stock markets were mostly subdued in early trading on Monday amid political uncertainty in the region after Iran's president died in a helicopter crash and Saudi Arabia's crown prince canceled a trip to Japan, citing issues with the king's health.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped 0.6% with most of its constituents posting losses, led by IT, finance and healthcare stocks.

ACWA Power slid 1.1%, and Saudi National Bank , the kingdom's largest lender, dropped 1.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was down 0.1% with conglomerate International Holding shedding 0.3% and Abu Dhabi Ports sliding 1.3%.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.1%, pressured by a 1.1% drop in United Development Co and a 0.6% loss in Industries Qatar.

Dubai's benchmark stock index edged up 0.1%, lifted by gains in communications, real estate and industry sectors with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.1%, and Dubai Islamic Bank adding 1.4%.

Emirates NBD, the emirate's largest lender, however lost 0.6%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sharon Singleton)