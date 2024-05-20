Dubai, UAE: Huawei, one of the world’s global tech giants, and Visit Qatar, the official tourism authority of Qatar, announced a partnership to enhance the tourism experience for Chinese visitors and promote Qatar as a premier travel destination in the Chinese market. This collaboration leverages the precise targeting capabilities of Huawei's advertising platform, Petal Ads, to effectively reach and engage with potential travelers, boosting Qatar's visibility and appeal among Chinese tourists.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Engr. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, and Justin Chen, Global President of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, representing Huawei at Visit Qatar stand at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024.

Through this collaboration, Huawei and Visit Qatar will work together to develop a comprehensive travel ecosystem in Qatar, this includes integrating Huawei products like SkyTone for roaming data, Huawei Wallet for payments, Petal Maps for tourist attraction promotion, and AI travel assistants. In addition, it will offer visitors interactive and immersive tourism experiences showcasing Qatar's scenic spots.

Leveraging Petal Ads capabilities, the MOU underscores efforts to position Qatar as a leading travel destination for Chinese tourists through joint marketing initiatives and Huawei's extensive media resources. This alliance seeks to capture the imagination of Chinese travelers and solidify Qatar's appeal on their travel itineraries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Engr. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, said, “Through our strategic partnership with Huawei, we are taking a significant step forward in attracting more Chinese tourists and investors to Qatar. subsequently, we aim to develop a comprehensive travel ecosystem in Qatar and introduce advanced technologies to visitors with interactive and immersive tourism experiences. China is a top priority market for us, and by focusing on key regions and expanding our global presence, we are poised to see a substantial rise in visitors. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence in the tourism sector."

Justin Chen, Global President of Petal Ads, Huawei Consumer Cloud, echoed the sentiment by saying, “Huawei is committed to leveraging its technological expertise and extensive user base to enhance the travel experience for visitors to Qatar. We are excited to partner with Visit Qatar to promote this beautiful country as a top travel destination for Chinese tourists. Through this collaboration, we will create innovative and engaging experiences that will inspire more Chinese travelers to explore Qatar.”

This MOU stands as a strong commitment by both Huawei and Visit Qatar to develop a mutually beneficial partnership that will boost Qatar's tourism industry and attract more visitors from China.

For more information about Petal Ads, visit https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is a paid presentation service provided by Huawei for pan-ecosystem partners, delivers a broad array of mainstream ad formats to more than 730 million global Huawei device users. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising Petal Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 580 million users, Petal Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on Petal Ads can be found here:

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Visit Qatar will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa