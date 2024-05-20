Google AI recognized the policy as one of the “coolest digital marketing campaigns in 2024”

Dubai, UAE – To relieve the inconvenience of everyday ketchup spills, splatters, and splotches, Heinz Arabia announced the launch of the world’s first-ever ketchup insurance policy earlier this year. The first of its kind insurance policy, vouched as one of 2024’s ‘coolest marketing campaigns’ by Google AI, received positive feedback from passionate Heinz fans and increased sales of the iconic condiment by 18% in the UAE.

As part of the campaign, Bavarian Biergarten & Wirsthaus Ernst and award-winning burger eatery High Joint partnered with Heinz, providing their dine-in guests with Heinz ketchup insurance and protecting them from unwanted spills and mishaps. All claimants who registered an insurance claim were granted compensation on MyBenefits – the Middle East’s leading employee benefits app, with rewards such as laundry assistance, home cleaning services, and indulgent spa treatments.

Commenting on the success, Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA, said: “Our research was clear; almost half of our customers were regularly facing ketchup mishaps, and although 91% of them said their love for Heinz was worth the risk, we knew we needed to come up with a solution. Enter the world’s first-ever ketchup insurance policy by Heinz, which astonishingly increased our sales in the UAE. The numbers speak for themselves, and we’re truly thrilled to see Heinz lovers now enjoy their favorite ketchup worry-free. Afterall, if it’s worth the risk, it has to be Heinz.”

