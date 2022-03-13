Unified Development invades the Egyptian market with mixed-use projects and establishes the first school in the New Administrative Capital

The volume of construction works exceeded 50% at the British School in R7 area in the capital, with investments of 500 million pounds

We achieved advanced rates of implementation, opening and operation will be during 2023.

Previous work in Saudi Arabia, most of which are government infrastructure projects.

Engineer Mahmoud Al-Mansi, CEO of Unified Development Company, one of the largest companies in the field of general contracting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, revealed that the company has started its business in the Egyptian market and pumped large investments during the coming period through multi-use projects in the field of commercial malls and administrative, medical and educational buildings, in addition to its strategy in Expansion through the implementation of specialized projects in the new administrative capital with a different thought and vision in line with the state’s orientation in building sustainable cities and facilities .This is within the framework of the company’s plan to be present in the Egyptian market strongly with a different and competitive concept to complement the company’s activity in the Saudi market and implement a number of infrastructure projects for the Saudi government, especially in the southern region such as Asir, Najran, Qassim and other projects in vital areas in the Kingdom.



Engineer Mahmoud Al-Mansi, explained that the company has already started its first projects in the education sector through the “Kaizen British International School” project on an area of 16,800 square meters in the most prestigious location in the R7 district of the New Administrative Capital and next to the embassy district, designed on the latest architectural systems and international equipment, Such as

Computer labs are equipped with the latest technologies, science, language, and music labs, in addition to a number of swimming pools, gymnasiums, a mosque, a football field, a theater, medical clinics, and a number of other modern services.



Engineer Mahmoud Al-Mansi added that the implementation rates have reached advanced stages in the project, exceeding 50%, and the official opening of the school is scheduled for 2023, work is now in full swing to speed up the completion of the implementation work according to the agreed schedules with the New Capital Company.



According to Engineer Mahmoud Al-Mansi, “The company works in the general contracting sector in Saudi Arabia and has implemented more than thirty projects and established a company specialized in real estate development in Egypt. Saudi Arabia.”

The CEO indicated that the vision of the new company depends mainly on making a real difference in the field of real estate development during the coming period in line with the unprecedented urban development that Egypt is witnessing now in a pattern consistent with modernity and commensurate with the changes of the times so that we can achieve the company’s goals in attracting a client Various foreign and international companies by providing a luxury real estate product and all services to provide a healthy work environment and implement projects of quality and international standards, which achieves its goals to leave a special mark on the real estate market in Egypt.

