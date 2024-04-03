Egypt - The Elsewedy Electric Academy has set an ambitious target to quadruple its student body from the current 6,000 to 20,000 within the next four years.

Ahmed Elsewedy, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Elsewedy Electric Foundation, outlined the initiative as a strategic response to the burgeoning demand for skilled technical workers. Approximately 10% of the academy’s alumni find opportunities within the company, while the vast majority are sought after by other businesses across Egypt, a testament to the caliber of training provided.

Highlighting the critical role of technical education, Elsewedy acknowledged the growing support from Egypt’s Ministry of Education for such institutions, which are pivotal in bridging the skills gap in the job market.

The academy prides itself on offering a robust educational framework that aligns with global benchmarks, emphasizing hands-on experience with 80% of training conducted on-site at factories and affiliated enterprises. The remaining 20% encompasses theoretical instruction at the academy, spanning over 15 distinct disciplines. Plans are underway to extend the academy’s reach to the Delta regions, building on its presence in Cairo and Alexandria.

Historically, the academy has successfully inaugurated four schools across the Sharqia, Menoufia, and Port Said governorates over a decade, producing over a thousand graduates. An impressive 80% of these graduates have secured employment across various industries.

The Elsewedy Technical Academy offers a diverse array of specializations, including logistics, electrical maintenance, construction-related electrical work, mechanical operations, diesel and heavy machinery upkeep, energy components like cables and transformers, electrical pathway construction and maintenance, plastic machinery operations, electronics, iron and steel production, pharmaceuticals, printing, packaging, and industrial programming.

Founded in 2012, the Elsewedy Technical Academy was conceived with the mission to deliver specialized technical education to Egypt’s youth, preparing them for the competitive job market. The academy collaborates with leading Egyptian and international firms to provide cutting-edge training programs across multiple technical fields.

Operating as a non-profit entity, the Elsewedy Electric Academy was established by the Elsewedy Electric Foundation with the goal of fostering technical expertise among young Egyptians, equipping them with the skills necessary for employment. The academy continues to offer progressive training programs in partnership with prominent global and local companies.

