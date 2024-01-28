President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has been working to improve the quality, efficiency, and competitiveness of university education in Egypt.

He discussed this issue with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour on Saturday.

Presidential Spokesperson Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said that President Al-Sisi reviewed the state’s plans to link university education to the labour market and development needs.

The Minister of Higher Education updated President Al-Sisi on the State Strategy for Technological Education and the establishment of technological universities in all governorates. He also informed him about the government’s program to accommodate the growing number of students and international students, and the efforts to build a city for international students.

President Al-Sisi also learned about the progress of the “Alliance and Development” initiative, which aims to strengthen the cooperation between universities and industry groups to create development plans for each region and governorate, based on integrating education and development.

The Ministry of Higher Education has received 1 billion pounds from donors to support this initiative.

The meeting also covered the Egyptian Knowledge Bank initiative, which President Al-Sisi instructed to continue. This initiative will help improve the ranking of Egyptian universities, institutions, and research centers internationally, and will enhance the knowledge economy and the use of human capital in Egypt.

The meeting also addressed the development of university hospitals, their number, their education and training programs, and their modern treatment services.

The budget for university hospitals, which has tripled over the last ten years, was examined to ensure the best service levels for citizens.

President Al-Sisi has been working to improve university education in Egypt, focusing on the quality and relevance of academic products, and linking them to economic and development needs.

He also directed to provide support to existing and new initiatives in the field of higher education, given the priority of the education sector.

This would have a positive impact on achieving the state’s goal of strengthening the scientific and cultural structure of the Egyptian citizen and enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian human resources regionally and globally.

