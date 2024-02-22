The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has sealed three cooperation agreements to support the education sector in Damietta, Marsa Matrouh, and Red Sea governorates, according to a statement.

Signed with several local entities, in partnership with the Italian energy firm Eni, the first two agreements cover the establishment of an applied technologies school in Damietta and another one in Marsa Matrouh.

However, the third agreement, inked with local bodies, includes building a new public language school in the city of Ras Ghareb in Red Sea governorate to be the first green school in Egypt.

This came on the sidelines of the last day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).