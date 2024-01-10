Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trina Solar has been recognized for its exceptional performance in promoting sustainable development by gaining a Bloomberg Green ESG-Enterprises award as part of the Bloomberg Green ESG 50 list. This achievement once again underscores Trina Solar’s leadership in the photovoltaic industry.

Drawing on data from the Bloomberg ESG Index and the advice of global experts, Bloomberg Green conducted a six-month evaluation and selected 50 outstanding companies.

The panel of experts commended Trina Solar for its remarkable performance in all three ESG areas. The company’s 2022 Sustainable Development Report, noted for its precise data on key performance indicators, has made Trina Solar an industry leader in the ESG field.

Trina Solar is committed to sustainable development, with a strong emphasis on net-zero practices. The company promotes sustainable management throughout its solar modules’ entire lifecycle. In collaboration with its supply chain partners, Trina Solar effectively tracks and recycles packaging materials, achieving a 80% recovery rate in 2022. It is the first company in the PV industry to receive mutual recognition from both UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) Italy.

In 2022 Trina Solar’s full range of Vertex modules received Carbon Footprint Certification and Life Cycle Assessment Certification from TÜV Rheinland. Recently Trina Solar’s Vertex N 700W, which has an industry-leading Global Warming Potential of 13.2g CO2 eq/kWh, Vertex N 610W and Vertex 670W obtained EPD certifications from UL Solutions and gained registered EPD Italy certification. By the third quarter of 2023 Trina Solar’s cumulative shipments of PV modules exceeded 170 GW, equivalent to planting 12.5 billion trees worldwide.

Trina Solar has been recognized with several prestigious awards for its ESG practices, including the ESG Pioneer 60 Annual Environmental Responsibility Excellence Award, the WWF Climate Solver Award, Forbes China’s Top 50 Sustainable Development Industrial Enterprises award, and the Decarbonisation Leader Award of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China. The company has also been acknowledged as an exemplar by the United Nations Global Compact and has appeared on the Forbes China ESG 50 list.

The company, with its mission of “Solar energy for all”, will continue to foster green and sustainable development and work with others to drive the transformation of the new power system for a net-zero future.

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy. Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.

To date, Trina Solar has delivered more than 140 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected over 9.5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.