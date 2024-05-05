Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has been awarded the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM)’s Best Arab Stock Exchange for Financial Literacy Award by The Global Economics. The announcement was made during the AFCM Annual Conference: Qatar 2024 held on the 29th – 30th April in Doha, Qatar.

The AFCM Annual Conference: Qatar 2024 was hosted by Qatar Stock Exchange, and featured a diverse lineup of panelists shedding the light on key capital market topics which aim to address the challenges and opportunities facing the Arab capital markets including: sustainability, climate change, race to zero, investor relations (IR), Islamic capital markets, FinTech, and other related topics.

This recognition comes alongside Bahrain Bourse’s participation as a key panelist in the AFCM Annual Conference: Qatar 2024, which took place from April 29th to 30th, covering topics related to national sustainability visions, post-trade settlement cycles, and the global investor relations revolution.

In response to receiving this prestigious award, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, remarked, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Arab Stock Exchange for Financial Literacy 2024. At Bahrain Bourse, we recognize the transformative power of financial literacy as part of SDG Goal 4, as this forms a key pillar in our ESG framework and plays an overarching role in shaping more resilient and empowered communities. This accolade reaffirms our deep dedication to continue championing financial literacy initiatives, and we look forward to continuing to uphold our efforts on this front.”

The recognition reflects Bahrain Bourse's ongoing commitment to promoting financial literacy backed by its various initiatives and collaborations geared towards enhancing financial awareness and fostering responsible investing. One of the noteworthy initiatives contributing to this accolade is Bahrain Bourse's active participation in the World Federation of Exchanges' annual 'Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy' campaign. This year’s edition also saw BHB announcing a Board Mentorship Program in collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). The program's primary goal is to cultivate board-ready candidates through a specialized training program that empowers participants with the essential skills and acumen vital for leadership roles within corporate boards.

