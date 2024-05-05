Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Ma’Rifa (Knowledge) collaboration platform helps employees develop their knowledge, experiences and expertise. The smart platform allows them to interact with their colleagues to collaborate on tasks and projects and ask questions to receive answers from experts. The platform also provides specialised professional groups for employees to share similar interests and goals. This contributes to developing their experiences and knowledge.

“With the directions of the top management, DEWA provides all the necessary capabilities to establish a creative work environment using the latest technologies and innovative solutions. Ma’Rifa platform plays a key role in enhancing joint work by exchanging knowledge and experiences among work teams and facilitating access to resources and information, which contributes to raising productivity and improving work quality,” said Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA.

Accolades from employees

DEWA’s employees praised the Ma’Rifa collaboration platform and its role in enhancing joint work by exchanging knowledge and experiences among employees.

“Ma’rifa collaboration platform highlights the importance of fostering strong connections among DEWA employees. It emphasises that this approach has proven effective in the past and remains impactful in the present. It’s all about nurturing meaningful relationships and cultivating a strong sense of unity among DEWA employees,” said Marwan Alqaydi, Engineer – Tech Architecture, Business Development & Excellence at DEWA.

“Ma’rifa Collaboration platform facilitates seamless communication and real-time interaction with colleagues. Through the platform, I have engaged in productive discussions and share ideas and knowledge with my team. Moreover, the platform’s social dimension has created a space for interaction, enabling me to build stronger relationships with coworkers, share insights, and stay informed about the latest DEWA updates. Overall, this interactive and social platform has had a positive impact on my work environment, which is quite motivational,” said Shariq Ali Khan, Executive – Admin, Business Support & Human Resources at DEWA.

Until 2023, 221 technical fields that employees are proficient in, have been monitored. The number of knowledge topics now exceeds 1,307 subjects. Last year, DEWA established 7 specialised professional groups and held 34 sessions, where nearly 2,700 employees participated. DEWA quarterly rewards active employees and users of the platform.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial