ENERGY

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar takes part in Net-Zero Producers Forums Ministerial Meeting

The meetings discussions focused on efforts to accelerate a fair and realistic energy transition for a sustainable and secure energy future

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 17, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARENERGY
HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi took part in the second ministerial meeting of the Net-Zero Producers Forum, which was held in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meetings discussions focused on efforts to accelerate a fair and realistic energy transition for a sustainable and secure energy future. The meeting emphasized the importance of carbon management and the abatement of methane emissions, as a significant step towards addressing climate change and reducing gas emissions.

The ministers of the Net-Zero Producers Forum announced the launch of the Working Group on Carbon Utilization, which will work to explore and promote cutting-edge technologies and methodologies for the utilization of carbon dioxide.

The Forum aims at helping reduce emissions and developing and deploying clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, in addition to creating value-added products, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and circular carbon economy.

The Net Zero Producers Forum was established in April 2021 by the State of Qatar, the United States of America, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Norway, collectively representing 40 percent of global oil and gas production. They were joined by the United Arab Emirates in May 2022.
