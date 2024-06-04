QatarEnergy has entered into a long-term agreement to supply Idemitsu Kosan with a total of up to six million tons of naphtha to be delivered to Japan over ten years starting in July 2024.

Saad Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are delighted to further strengthen almost 50-years of partnership with Idemitsu, the leading Japanese refining and petrochemicals company, with this landmark agreement, which will bring further benefits to both sides. I would like to thank the working teams from both Idemitsu and QatarEnergy for their hard work and dedication to conclude this important agreement.”

Idemitsu Kosan founded in 1911, is one of Japan’s largest energy and resource companies. With 64 offices in 20 countries and regions around the world, Idemitsu produces the energy, resources and materials that are vital to industry and modern lifestyles.

