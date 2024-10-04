McDermott has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by QatarEnergy LNG for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Cables Project.

The scope of the contract comprises EPCI of almost 250 kilometres of offshore and onshore gas pipelines connecting five new offshore wellhead platforms with two new onshore LNG trains in addition to subsea composite power and control cables. The project will be managed from the McDermott Doha office with in-country fabrication support from the QFAB fabrication yard, and will be installed with McDermott's inhouse marine assets.

This new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott earlier for the NFS Pipelines FEED, the NFS Jackets EPCI, and the NFXP Topsides and Pipelines which included the NFS Topsides.

The NFS infrastructure is designed to supply feed gas for two additional LNG trains and is part of the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP), which will help increase the total LNG production in the State of Qatar from the current 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 142 mtpa.

Unique in Qatar

"McDermott is unique in Qatar in that we have been operating and supporting the offshore energy industry since its early developments in the 1990s. Consequently, we have a long history within the energy sector there and have followed its growth from that time until today," said Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with QatarEnergy LNG to contribute to the completion of this strategic offshore development."

"We're honoured to once again receive the trust of QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG to deliver some of their largest and most strategically important projects," said Neil Gunnion, McDermott's Qatar Country Manager and Vice President Operations.

"McDermott is now responsible for all of the offshore infrastructure associated with Qatar's massive North Field Expansion, with the execution done predominantly in Qatar. Between our main execution centre in Doha and our QFAB fabrication facility in Ras Laffan, we are able to deliver complex offshore projects for Qatar, in Qatar."--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).