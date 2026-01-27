Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy and Air Liquide have signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of 300 million cubic feet per annum of helium from Qatar.

The agreement marks a new milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two global energy and industrial gas leaders, with Air Liquide being a foundation customer, an important helium off-taker, and a key technology provider for a number of Qatar’s Helium production facilities.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, welcomed the signing of the SPA and stated: “Air Liquide has been a strategic partner in the helium business since the startup of our first helium plant in 2005. It has been an integral player in providing a reliable supply of high-quality Qatari helium to a number of critical industries around the world. We are very pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Air Liquide as we help meet the growing demand for helium.”

HE Minister Al-Kaabi added: “Qatar is one of the world’s largest helium exporters. Our helium capacity is set to more than double with our North Field LNG expansion projects. This will further support a wide range of sectors and industries that depend on helium to drive human development.”

Helium plays a pivotal role in a wide range of advanced technologies and essential industrial applications, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, semiconductors, fiber optics, space exploration, deep sea diving, specialized welding, and other specialized applications.

