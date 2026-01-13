Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Marina Marine Services, a leading marine solutions provider, have officially opened an offshore marine services facility at Umm Alhoul Free Zone.

The strategic launch marks an important step in strengthening Qatar’s offshore operational capabilities and expanding locally based marine services supporting offshore oil and gas activities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Eng. Abdulla Hamad Al-Binali, Acting Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Abdullah Hamad Al Mana, General Manager of Marina Marine Services, alongside senior executives from both organisations.

The launch underscores a joint focus on advancing high standards in offshore marine services and supporting the development of sustainable, long-term value across the sector.

Spanning over 26,700 square meters, the facility has been developed to meet growing demand for offshore marine vessels and support services, including routine supply, maintenance, safety standby, towing, anchor handling, and offshore installation activities.

The facility enables Marina Marine Services to operate, hire, and service marine vessels, and deliver a range of offshore support services, including equipment installation, field maintenance, machinery repair, and the fabrication and installation of offshore structures.

Designed to serve both local and regional markets, it will support operators and contractors active in offshore oil and gas developments in Qatar, while extending services to neighboring energy markets across the Gulf region.

Commenting on the launch, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, said: “The launch of this facility reaffirms QFZ’s commitment to developing the marine services sector as a key enabler of industrial growth and economic diversification, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. By supporting specialised offshore marine capabilities within the free zones, we are helping position Qatar as a leading hub for high-value marine services, while creating an environment that attracts investment, strengthens local expertise, and supports the sustainable development of essential services serving Qatar and the wider region.”

Abdullah Hamad Al Mana, General Manager of Marina Marine Services, said: “The opening of this facility marks a significant step in enhancing our offshore support capabilities and strengthening our ability to deliver reliable marine services from within Qatar. With purpose-built infrastructure at Umm Alhoul Free Zone, a skilled workforce, and a strong focus on safety, sustainability, and operational excellence, we are well positioned to support offshore oil and gas activities and build long-term, trusted partnerships with our clients across the region.”

