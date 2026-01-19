Spanish infrastructure major Acciona has announced that the Umm Al Houl desalination plant in Doha, Qatar has achieved a major safety milestone clocking two million safe man-hours with zero Lost Time Incidents (LTI). The key facility is part of the Umm Al Houl integrated water and power complex.

Acciona is playing a major role in the project being responsible for the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the facility.

Through its operation and maintenance (O&M) activities, Acciona is responsible for 48% of the fresh water consumed in Qatar, all based on reverse osmosis technology which is considered the most sustainable method for seawater desalination.

The Umm Al Houl plant forms part of the Umm Al Houl integrated water and power complex, which supplies approximately 30% of Qatar’s electricity and 40% of its potable water.

In operation since 2021, the Umm Al Houl plant produces 564 million liters of drinking water per day, making it the largest desalination plant in Qatar using reverse osmosis technology.

The facility supplies potable water to approximately 1.1 million people, significantly contributing to the country’s water security.

Acciona said the milestone reflects the strong safety culture demonstrated by all employees and site supervision, evidenced by continuous adherence to Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) procedures, effective hazard identification, and consistent implementation of safe work practices.

While marking an important achievement, the project team continues to prioritise safety as a core operational requirement and shared responsibility throughout the project lifecycle.

The achievement further reinforces Acciona’s commitment to safety, sustainability and operational excellence in the development and operation of large-scale water infrastructure projects worldwide, it added..

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

