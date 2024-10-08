QatarEnergy has entered into a long-term naphtha supply agreement with Shell, supplying up to 18 million metric tons of naphtha to the London-listed company over 20 years from next April.

The latest in a string of supply deals with Asian and European partners is supported Qatar's massive North Field expansion, expected to come on stream in 2026. The project is part of the world's largest natural gas field, which Qatar shares with Iran, where it is known as South Pars.

"We are delighted to sign QatarEnergy's first 20-year naphtha sales agreement, the largest and longest to date," said Saad al-Kaabi, the head of QatarEnergy and also state minister for energy.

QatarEnergy and Shell maintain a long-standing strategic partnership through multiple joint investments in Qatar and globally, including QatarEnergy's LNG projects, the Pearl GTL plant and other shared ventures.

