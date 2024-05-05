Mohammad Al-Qattan: Gulf Bank's mobile app users increased by 78% last year

A 236% increase in financial transfers through the app over the last three years

The digital transformation journey included electronic services, branches, ATMs, and the Call Center

The bank features a robust technological infrastructure, ranking among the most advanced and top in the banking sector

Gulf Bank is Committed to enhancing and developing services and implementing the latest and best technological applications

Investing in comprehensive technological solutions is a fundamental pillar of Gulf Bank's strategy.

In its ongoing efforts to establish itself as the bank of the future, Gulf Bank is preparing to launch the second phase of its Core Banking Services system. This marks a transformative step in the bank's digital transformation journey, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and easing banking transactions for customers.

In a press statement, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Consumer Banking, confirmed that Gulf Bank now has a robust technological infrastructure that is among the most advanced and best in the banking sector. This makes it exceptionally well-prepared to meet banking needs and offer outstanding digital services. He pointed out that the bank's digital transformation is rapidly progressing towards leadership, fulfilling customers' demands for advanced banking services. He also emphasized that investing in comprehensive technological solutions is a fundamental pillar of Gulf Bank's strategy.

Al-Qattan mentioned that last year's total revamp of the Gulf Bank mobile app marked a significant milestone in the bank's transformation journey. This update has impacted a range of services and banking transactions, enhancing accessibility, simplifying processes, and ensuring availability to everyone, anywhere, at any time, through an interface that is easy to use, fast, and secure.

He further stated that the app offers Gulf Bank customers numerous outstanding banking services, some of which are exclusive to them, with continuous efforts to innovate and expand these services. Additionally, he noted that the digital transformation extends to improving electronic services, branches, ATMs, and the Call Center, aiming to position Gulf Bank’s services as some of the most convenient, quickest, and top-rated in the banking industry, leveraging technology that exceeds customer expectations.

He further highlighted that these developments have effectively increased the number of app users by more than 78% last year, with mobile banking transfers rising by 236% over the last three years.

Al-Qattan concluded his statements by saying, "Gulf Bank is committed to providing advanced products and services to its customers by studying their banking needs and requirements. The bank consistently works to enhance and expand its services, incorporating the most recent and effective technological solutions in the field of financial banking services.”

