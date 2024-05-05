Al-Bahar:

We have built strategic partnerships with associations whose goals resonate our social mission in supporting different segments of society

KALD’s activities provide massive opportunities for our youth and children, motivating them to unleash their capabilities and talents

Our sponsorship of KALD’s activities comes in line with our sustainability strategy integrating education as a key factor

Amaal Al-Sayer:

NBK is an economic edifice that has always shown commitment to serving the country and its people since its founding

The award is based on evaluating students according to tenacity and perseverance, and not only on achievement

As an official sponsor of the youth activities of the Kuwait Association for Learning Differences (KALD) and a key supporter of many of its events, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has sponsored KALD’s Persevering Student Award for school year 2023/2024.

The awarding ceremony was hosted by NBK at its HQ in the presence of Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of NBK, and Mrs. Amaal Al-Sayer, Founder and Chair of KALD, along with a number of executives from NBK and KALD. During the event, the accolades were presented to the winners of the 3rd edition of the Persevering Student Award from the students with specific learning difficulties or ADHD.

Huge potentials

In her speech during the ceremony, Al-Bahar stated, “We, at NBK, are pleased to celebrate a new group of persevering students who won the KALD’s Award for the school year 2023-2024. Our sponsorship of KALD’s activities emanates from our belief in the massive opportunities they provide for children and youth with learning difficulties, by motivating them to unleash their abilities and talents and develop their social skills.”

“Throughout the past years, NBK built strategic partnerships with institutions, and associations whose goals resonate with our social mission, seeking to provide support to different segments of society. Over decades, NBK has created a rich record in supporting and sponsoring social and cultural activities in Kuwait in line with its unwavering commitment to fulfill its responsibilities towards society, especially when it comes to providing the required academic and social support to students. In this context comes our strategic partnership with KALD, which provides care for a group that deserves all our support and encouragement from our children and youth with learning difficulties. Our sponsorship of KALD’s activities aligns with our sustainability strategy, which integrates education as a key factor,” she noted.

“NBK shows unwavering commitment to supporting charities and childcare institutions, and will always standout among the private sector institutions in terms of sponsoring purposeful social programs in the fields of healthcare, childcare, social, environmental, sports and awareness development. It is also a pioneer in introducing large-scale programs and initiatives in many areas, most notably education, healthcare, employment, training, and support of national talent, reflecting its leading role at the forefront of socially responsible institutions in Kuwait.

Integrated Educational Program

On her part, Mrs. Amaal Al-Sayer, the Founder and Chair of KALD, praised NBK’s continuous contributions over the years to supporting KALD’s activities, stressing that this support had a substantial impact in achieving the desired goals of these activities.

“The ceremony marking the 3rd edition of KALD’s Award is a memorable occasion as it gives us the opportunity to extend deepest appreciation to NBK for its support and sponsorship of different activities of KALD’s Integrated Educational Program, which was well-received by schools, teachers as well as parents, with highly engaging activities for students,” she mentioned.

“National Bank of Kuwait is a well-fitting name for such an economic edifice, which, since its founding 72 years ago, has always shown commitment to serving the country and its people,” she emphasized.

“KALD’ Persevering Student Award comes as part of the Social Support under the Integrated Educational Program launched by KALD, which consists of 3 parts including academic, psychological and social support,” Al-Sayer explained.

“We launched this award to encourage students with learning difficulties to persevere and work hard in their studies and promote a culture of excellence among students by honoring the outstanding among them. In addition, it aims to develop positive attitudes towards learning, as teachers who evaluate students focus on tenacity and perseverance, not only on achievement, which aligns with our endeavors to create a motivating and encouraging environment for KALD’s members,” she added.

The Kuwaiti Association for Learning Differences (KALD) is a non-profit organization that collaboratively works towards helping all individuals, especially students in private schools and special education in Kuwait, who have ADHD and Learning Difficulties.

The Association aims to identify and develop the capabilities of these students and to provide them with academic, psychological and social support, through setting up awareness programs, training courses, and recreational activities for the students and their families.