After experiencing the most severe weather event in the UAE in the last 75 years, InsuranceMarket.ae has steadfastly demonstrated its commitment to exceptional claims management and client service. As the region recovers from unprecedented rainfall, the company prioritises its support for clients, showing a strong commitment to addressing their needs amidst these challenging times.

To effectively manage the surge in claims triggered by this extraordinary weather event, InsuranceMarket.ae has strategically doubled its claims management team. This increase enhances their operational capacity and underscores their commitment to providing prompt and efficient service, as claims have escalated fivefold in the aftermath.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, reflects on the company’s efforts during this critical period: "Our commitment to our clients is our top priority, particularly during such testing times. We are determined to provide comprehensive support and guidance. Although coverage may vary, our dedicated team is committed to exploring every avenue to ensure our clients' needs are met and their interests are advocated effectively."

The massive number of claims has stretched the capabilities of the insurance and automotive repair sectors to their limits. As both garages and insurers grapple with high demand, InsuranceMarket.ae is diligently working to manage the claims efficiently. Given the scale of the disaster and the resulting pressures on operational capacities, the company is asking for patience and understanding from everyone involved.

InsuranceMarket.ae's dedication extends beyond mere claims handling. Their goal is to ensure peace of mind and security, reaffirming their status as the trusted choice for insurance in the UAE. As they work through these extraordinary conditions, InsuranceMarket.ae values the trust and collaboration of their clients and commits to providing steadfast support every step of the way.

