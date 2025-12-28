Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, reaffirms its commitment to supporting businesses and driving economic growth through a comprehensive suite of corporate financing solutions. The company empowers enterprises of all sizes to access tailored financial products that address their evolving business needs.

Through its Corporate Finance offerings, National Finance provides a wide range of products, including New & Used Vehicle Finance, Equipment Finance, Working Capital, Sale & Leaseback, Debt Factoring, Warehouse Finance, and Corporate Fixed Deposits. These solutions are designed to help businesses manage liquidity, expand operations, and achieve sustainable growth.

A key focus is SME Financing, which supports small and medium enterprises and homegrown businesses, reflecting National Finance’s dedication to strengthening local business capabilities and fostering long-term economic development. The company also provides sustainability-linked financing, promoting environmentally responsible practices and projects with social impact.

In line with the company’s sustainability vision, the National Finance Company’s sustainable financing solutions reflect its forward-looking approach and strong commitment to creating meaningful environmental and social impact. For corporate clients, National Finance supports the financing of projects and business models centered on environmental responsibility and community well-being, including sustainable solutions such as electric vehicle, solar energy systems, and energy-efficiency technologies. Reinforcing this commitment, National Finance has secured funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to expand its support for sustainable projects with positive social and environmental impact.

Commenting on this commitment, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Faris, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated: "Our goal has always been to offer a comprehensive range of financing options that respond to customers' evolving needs while creating real impact – both in the lives of individuals and the success of businesses. Our broad product portfolio speaks to this promise, and our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences truly distinguishes us in today’s market. We continuously strive to develop innovative solutions and enhance our ability to meet the needs of small, medium, and large enterprises alike, supporting their sustainable growth and contribution to driving the national economy."

With 24 branches across Oman, complemented by digital channels including a website, mobile app, and self-service kiosks, National Finance ensures easy access to its services. By combining personalized advisory, flexible solutions, and a strong physical and digital presence, the company continues to be the trusted financial partner for businesses across the Sultanate.