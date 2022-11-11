Company’s robust Cloud One cybersecurity platform to protect regional cloud environment, to drive growth and improve digital experiences

Dubai, UAE – Trend Micro welcomes the launch of AWS Middle East (UAE) Region, which will support the acceleration of innovation and digital transformation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region consists of three Availability Zones (AZs) and becomes AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, launched in 2019. The new AWS Region gives organizations even greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in the UAE, using advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation.

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is set to reinforce its partnership with AWS by providing best-in-class cybersecurity strategies and practices for the cloud leader’s forthcoming data centers in the United Arab Emirates. The step is aimed at further enhancing operations and innovations and protecting the data of communities and organizations across the country and throughout the wider Middle East and North Africa region, as they seek to leverage cloud technologies for business growth and economic expansion.

In furtherance of AWS’ goal of fostering economic growth in the UAE, the launch of the new AWS Region will help organizations to innovate with the agile technologies and services found in the cloud. With Trend Micro security solutions and AWS services, customers in the UAE will be able to safely migrate to the cloud with the added assurance that they will remain compliant with local and international regulations. The ability to store, transfer and exchange data locally will be made easier, and end users will experience lower latency, giving organizations a competitive edge in their cloud journeys.

“Cybersecurity has become an increasingly important component of a country’s stability and growth, as organizations navigate through an accelerated hybrid world,” said Majd Sinan, Country Manager, Trend Micro UAE. “Organizations in the UAE are quickly adapting to the evolving demands of digital transformation, as they continue to migrate their workloads and sensitive data to the cloud. Our industry-leading services and solutions will significantly expand the digital capabilities of companies and help them reach their cloud ambitions in the most secure way possible. We remain committed to supporting the country’s enterprises in their pursuit of a stronger digital economy, with the advantages of our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

As organizations increase their reliance on cloud operations, the establishment of the AWS data center will enable firms to use state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to protect cloud migration and workloads. Trend Micro’s Cloud One – a security-service platform for cloud builders – provides workload, network, and file storage protection measures, as well as cloud security and compliance management. Organizations can also protect against, detect, and respond to network attacks, vulnerabilities, malware, ransomware, and unauthorized system changes. With Cloud One, protecting migration and workloads in the cloud is made simple and seamless from any location, through a unique and well-structured framework in the UAE.

Customers can get free trials of the Cloud One platform using the consumption model on the AWS Marketplace with the automated customer experience from Trend Micro’s website, or through AWS. Multiple payment models on AWS are also provided.

The ongoing collaboration between Trend Micro and AWS builds on initiatives such as the recent launch of AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange in the UAE, which provided regional innovators with Trend Micro solutions to safeguard their applications, digital environments, and workloads against increasing threats, malware, and other vulnerabilities.

Adhering to the UAE’s regulations on data security, Trend Micro and AWS continue to work closely with both private- and public-sector organizations to enhance the country’s digital experiences with the latest insights, innovations, and best practices in cloud security and other fields.

AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store data securely in the UAE, while providing customers with even lower latency across the country.