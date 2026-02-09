Dubai, UAE - Tasmeer Indigo Properties has officially unveiled SquareX One, its latest residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and marked the commencement of construction with a ground-breaking ceremony held on site. The milestone follows the strong market response and near sell-out success of the company’s debut project, SquareX Residence, signalling Tasmeer Indigo’s transition from concept-led development to execution-focused delivery.

Sales for SquareX One are currently underway, supported by a fully operational escrow account, reinforcing the developer’s commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and investor protection. Enabling works have commenced, with project completion targeted for March 2028, reflecting disciplined construction planning and a clear execution roadmap. SquareX One has been launched amid ongoing public-sector investment in JVC, including road upgrades, community enhancements, and the expansion of Hessa Corridor. These developments are strengthening connectivity and reinforcing the area’s position as one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential communities.

SquareX One introduces a distinctive lifestyle and wellness experience uncommon in its segment. A signature lazy river forms the centerpiece of the development, complemented by carefully curated wellness amenities, including fitness facilities, relaxation zones, and communal spaces designed to promote both physical wellbeing and social interaction.

The launch of SquareX One represents a key phase in Tasmeer Indigo Properties’ growth strategy, underscoring its focus on delivering thoughtfully designed, future-ready residential communities supported by robust development fundamentals and construction certainty.

SquareX One is a refined evolution of the SquareX concept, offering a more elevated interpretation of contemporary urban living while maintaining a strong emphasis on investment performance and lifestyle relevance. Designed to appeal to modern end-users and investors, the development responds to shifting market preferences toward flexible living formats, short-term rental potential, and design-led spaces that balance comfort with functionality.

Operating under the leadership of Dr. Aman Kassim, Tasmeer Indigo Properties continues to position itself as a developer driven by execution excellence, combining architectural sophistication with practical layouts and market-driven planning. SquareX One builds on insights gained from SquareX Residence, introducing further enhancements in spatial efficiency, construction coordination, and shared amenities to meet the expectations of today’s urban residents and investors.

Commenting on the milestone, Khyzer Altaf, President of Tasmeer Indigo Properties, said: “The strong demand for SquareX Residence demonstrated a clear shift in buyer priorities toward projects that combine lifestyle appeal with execution credibility. With SquareX One, sales are underway, the escrow account is live, and construction has officially commenced. The project is structured to perform both as a home and as a long-term income-generating asset.”

Strategically located in Jumeirah Village Circle, one of Dubai’s most active residential districts, SquareX One is well positioned to benefit from the area’s strong rental yields and growing popularity among residents and short-term tenants. With short-term lettings in Dubai continuing to outperform traditional long-term leases, the development has been carefully planned to align with evolving market dynamics.

SquareX One will feature upgraded architectural finishes, enhanced lifestyle amenities, and curated communal spaces designed to support privacy, wellness, and social interaction.

With SquareX One, Tasmeer Indigo Properties continues to strengthen its presence in Dubai’s real estate market, delivering projects that prioritise execution certainty, construction quality, and long-term value creation.