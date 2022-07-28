Bahrain: The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” was awarded the 2022 Women and Youth Support Initiatives Award by Global Business Outlook, highlighting Tamkeen’s continuous efforts to advance Bahraini women in various economic sectors, in addition to its role in promoting youth in the labor market by ensuring that they have the necessary expertise and skillsets to become the employee of choice locally and globally, one of Tamkeen’s key objectives.

Global Business Outlook is a UK-based publication specializing in covering global sectors and activities, highlighting the efforts of private and public sector institutions around the world.

On this occasion, Tamkeen’s Acting Chief Executive, Ms. Maha Mofeez said: “Since its establishment, Tamkeen has worked tirelessly to reflect the national visions and priorities of Bahrain, which include addressing the needs of Bahraini women so that they continue to be active participants across various sectors, as well as supporting youth by creating an environment that enhances their contribution to the labor market. Tamkeen works within Team Bahrain to ensure these objectives, and has partnered with various entities across the Kingdom, including the Supreme Council for Women, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women. By devoting efforts to enhancing the role of Bahraini women in society and ensuring the support and empowerment of women through increased integration within national development plans, we further their access to leadership, executive, and decision-making positions, and reaffirm our commitment to the promoting equal opportunities internally and externally.”

She continued: "Tamkeen being awarded for its support initiatives aimed at women and youth in the Global Business Outlook Awards is evidence of our achievements in supporting the national economy in line with strategic directions over the past fifteen years. Tamkeen continues to offer several programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of enterprises and individuals, increasing their productivity and generating strong positive impact in the local economy, contributing to achieving national priorities as part of the Economic Recovery Plan”.

Tamkeen has contributed to increasing women's economic participation through a variety of employment and business support programs, as well as by developing Bahraini women’s skills through the provision of support for various training programs which increase their competitiveness in the private sector and encourage them to explore entrepreneurship opportunities. For example, Tamkeen offers specialized programs in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Women, such as the “Riyadat” program, which facilitates access to funding for Bahraini women, enabling them to start their own businesses.

Through these programs and initiatives, Tamkeen has supported over 15,000 female-led enterprises and over 7,000 women have been empowered to launch new businesses. Tamkeen has also supported the training of over 53,000 Bahraini women and nearly 18,000 jobs for Bahraini women.

With regards to Tamkeen’s support for youth, Tamkeen has contributed to encouraging a culture of entrepreneurship among Bahraini youth through various programs like the Young Entrepreneurs Program, an intensive advisory program that enables young people to explore creative business concepts. Tamkeen also enhances job readiness for youth, preparing them for future jobs through various partner training programs. These programs specialize in training young people in required skillsets in line with market needs. As part of Tamkeen’s efforts to upskill Bahraini youth, Tamkeen has continued its strategic partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs to support the “Youth City 2030” initiative, which aims to provide youth with the necessary skills while also allowing them to explore their talents and interests.

Additionally, Tamkeen established an Equal Opportunities Committee in 2014 as per the directives of the Bahrain Supreme Council for Women. The initiatives of the Equal Opportunities Committee support the development of policies related women and the family, enhancing the work environment for women by promoting equality and safety at work as well as flexible work policies, among other policies. The committee also provides feedback and insights to improve the effectiveness of existing and potential support services.

Tamkeen will continue its efforts to develop and support Bahraini women and youth across all sectors by introducing innovative programs and initiatives that meet their needs in Bahrain, thus supporting their economic integration and enabling their continued growth and development.