The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" has announced the renewal of its partnership with AWS, the University of Bahrain, and Bahrain Polytechnic to continue supporting the two Cloud Innovation Centers (CIC) that were launched in 2019 with the objective of accelerating digital transformation in the public sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. By bringing together different institutions, next generation technologies, and cloud computing, the Centers will be able to solve for the real challenges facing the public sector, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations, thus transforming these challenges into real investment opportunities, and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Since launch, the two Centers contributed to supporting 64 students in providing solutions through intensive practical training at the hands of experts from Amazon, which resulted in 17 innovative models which present solutions to public sector challenges.

On this occasion, Ms. Maha Mofeez, Acting Chief Executive of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, stressed the importance of this strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is considered one of the world’s leading companies in the field of Information Technology. She stated: “We value the efforts of all employees at the University of Bahrain and Bahrain Polytechnic for their efforts in enhancing the innovation ecosystem in Bahrain by developing the skills of our local workforce through cooperation with AWS, a leading global company in its field. The skills and solutions developed are key to furthering the development of Bahrain’s economy and this partnership is in line with our strategic objectives of supporting local talent, ensuring they are competitive locally and globally, qualifying them to meet labor market requirements, and encouraging them become entrepreneurs.”

In addition, Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz - The Vice President of Global Public Sector Affairs for Europe, Middle East and Africa at AWS, expressed her gratitude towards the renewal of the partnership with Tamkeen, commenting: “We will continue our efforts around supporting digital transformation in the Kingdom of Bahrain through utilizing our Amazon Middle East (Bahrain) Region, which brings digital and cloud solutions closer to customers, students, and educational institutions in the region, enabling them to innovate faster and develop new products and services that contribute to providing solutions to the issues faced by the private and public sectors”.

The Cloud Innovation Centers at the University of Bahrain and Polytechnic will train around 60 students in cloud computing, related artificial intelligence techniques and automation of things, and will help them provide prototypes and solutions.

This initiative adds to the other partnerships recently launched by Tamkeen, including the initiative to support the recruitment and training of Bahrainis in artificial intelligence in cooperation with the HH Shaikh Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre, as part of its efforts to enhance the capabilities of the national workforce, and provide them with the required training opportunities that contribute to closing the skills gap in the market, in line with Tamkeen's objective of making the Bahraini individual the employee of choice. These initiatives are also in line with the set of 16 programs launched by Tamkeen earlier this year, as well as the comprehensive transformation plan that focuses on achieving greater impact for the national economy.