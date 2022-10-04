Dubai, UAE – Swimlane, the low-code security automation company, announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022. The company plans to showcase its innovative cloud-scale, low-code security automation platform at the Middle East’s largest technology exhibition. Swimlane Turbine is a breakthrough in low-code security automation, capturing hard-to-reach telemetry and expanding actionability beyond closed extended detection and response (XDR) ecosystems.

Swimlane co-founder and chief strategy officer Cody Cornell will be in attendance with other Swimlane executives at the event to showcase the platform’s capabilities. The company will be exhibiting in both the Evanssion booth at H3-MR#2 and Amiviz booth at H1-A1.

“As threat surfaces expand and present new headaches for security professionals to grapple with, it is absolutely vital for companies to stay ahead of the threat by deploying flexible, low-code automation,” said Ashraf Sheet, Vice President of Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) for Swimlane. “As a world leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation for companies across several verticals, Swimlane is committed to preventing breaches and enabling continuous compliance with a next-generation security automation solution that functions as a system of record for all security operations.”

“As part of our Middle East, Turkey and Africa expansion plans, we believe GITEX is the perfect platform to showcase our cutting-edge security automation platform to a huge regional audience looking for the latest technologies. This will help strengthen our channel network and reach by engaging with potential partners from different countries,” Sheet added.

At GITEX, Swimlane plans to demonstrate how low-code automation can help organizations overcome security talent shortages, unify complex environments and processes, accelerate responses as attack surfaces grow, and can quantify the value of security to business stakeholders. Swimlane Turbine is different from traditional security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platforms that are notoriously complex and used exclusively to automate basic security operations center (SOC) workflows such as security information and event management (SIEM) alert triage, phishing, and threat intelligence.

By combining human and machine data into actionable intelligence that security professionals can seamlessly leverage, Swimlane Turbine multiplies the capabilities of an organization’s security teams and improves ROI, mean time to detect/discover (MTTD) and mean time to repair (MTTR). The solution unlocks the true promise of XDR with low-code automation that unifies visibility and actionability at the point of inception.

Swimlane has established itself as a market leader in providing security automation that is approachable and scalable for banking, insurance & finance, healthcare, energy & utilities (and other critical infrastructure), federal government, education, MSSPs & MSPs, and retailers. Swimlane is currently the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company and the company recently raised a $70m USD growth round of additional financing.

Sheet added, “Security teams need a platform that is flexible and powerful enough to automate any security process, including unique use cases that go beyond what’s typically expected within the SOC. Swimlane is the only solution to address the toughest automation challenges both inside and outside the SOC. Through automation, one of Swimlane’s Fortune 100 customers has saved $160,000 monthly by automating 3,700 hours of work. Apart from the significant financial savings, the automation reduces staff burnout and helps maintain talent and institutional knowledge.”

About Swimlane

Swimlane is the leader in cloud-scale, low-code security automation. Swimlane unifies security operations in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record that helps overcome process and data fatigue, chronic staffing shortages, and helps quantify business value for security leaders. The Swimlane Turbine platform combines human and machine data into actionable intelligence for security leaders. Learn more at swimlane.com.