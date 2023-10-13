UAE - Digital Dubai has revealed preparations to display its latest digital innovations, projects, and experiences at the Dubai Government Pavilion at Gitex Global 2023 – the 43rd edition of the leading regional and international tech event that will be hosted by the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20, 2023.

The event, where more than 40 government and private-sector entities participating, will see Digital Dubai showcasing the latest developments in its existing digital projects, which aim to advance the comprehensive digitalisation journey in the city.

It will also highlight its new initiatives, which aim to cement the emirate’s position among digital cities as a world-class model to be emulated in terms of providing top-quality, streamlined services that ensure a distinct and exceptional lifestyle for all its residents.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “Gitex Global is an annual forum that brings together government agencies and partners from the private sector to work towards the common goals set by our visionary leadership that aim to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global digital capital.

“It is a platform to review our accomplishments over the past year, and to exchange knowledge and discuss plans for cooperation and partnership in the future.”

He added: “Over the decades, the Gitex Global exhibition has firmly established itself as a premier international tech event, attracting innovators, technology experts, decision-makers, and specialists from around the world every year to explore the latest technologies and solutions in various digital transformation fields. This makes the exhibition an ideal platform for Digital Dubai to enhance partnership between different sectors, and to learn about the latest trends and future solutions to strengthen our efforts to maintain Dubai’s leadership on the global level.”

Gitex Global 2023 brings together more than 6,000 exhibitors from over 170 countries. It is expected to attract more than 6,000 companies and 1,400 speakers, hosting over 40 workshops. The exhibition also features industry-leading events in the technology and startup sectors, serving as a unique platform to showcase the latest tech innovations and futuristic ideas.

This year’s edition focuses on opening a dialogue among industry leaders to address key technological challenges and issues in 2023, such as cybersecurity, climate change, renewable energy sources, applied artificial intelligence (AI), and many more.

The list of entities participating in Gitex Global 2023 as part of the Dubai Government’s unified pavilion include Digital Dubai and its affiliated institutions, namely, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, and the Digital Dubai Government Establishment.

It also includes the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Culture, Dubai Government Workshop, Dubai Customs, International Humanitarian City, Dubai Financial Market, and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, along with Digital DEWA, VISA, Cloudera, Dell, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Dubai Airports, and Network International.

Also on the list of participating entities are the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Sports Council, Department of Finance, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Community Development Authority, Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Mohammad bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai Economy and Tourism, Dubai Judicial Institute, Dubai Courts, Legal Affairs Department, Dubai Financial Services Authority, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), DIFC Courts, Dubai Airports, Dubai Chambers, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and Transport Security Department.

