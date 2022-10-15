DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had driven Dubai and the UAE to achieve global leadership in digital transformation, noting that Dubai ensured an enhanced customer experience by adopting the latest technologies and solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum's remarks came during his visit to the 42nd edition of GITEX Global, which concluded on Friday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, after bringing together more than 5,000 leading technology companies, including 35 Unicorns, from more than 90 countries.

Sheikh Maktoum expressed his appreciation to the various local government entities participating in the event for their efforts to adopt innovative solutions that support the UAE’s strategic objectives to provide world-class services to citizens, residents, and visitors.

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai toured the pavilions of several government entities at GITEX Global, accompanied by Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Dubai Digital Authority.

During his visit, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed about the cutting-edge technology solutions and digital products displayed at the event.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum visited the pavilions of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Smart Dubai, Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, Dubai Chambers, the Roads and Transport Authority, Du and Emaratech.

He also toured the pavilions of the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia, the UAE Ministry of Finance, the Government of Ajman, the Government of Abu Dhabi, and the Government of Sharjah.