Cloud Spaces, a leading provider of flexible fully furnished workspace in UAE, has announced the opening of its biggest location at Dubai Mall Fountain Views.

This marks the sixth Cloud Spaces location in the GCC, and the second in Dubai, as the brand expands its footprint in response to the region’s rising demand for dynamic, hospitality and design-led work environments.

Cloud Spaces Dubai Mall Fountain Views is strategically situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai, offering views of the Burj Khalifa and direct access to world-renowned retail, dining, and business destinations.

More than just a workspace, Cloud Spaces Dubai Mall Fountain Views has been envisioned as a sanctuary for ambition and a place where creativity, collaboration, and growth emerge.

From fully serviced private offices and semi-private offices to podcast studios, meeting rooms and collaborative coworking lounges, the space has been designed to enhance productivity and elevate the work life balance, it stated.

"The launch of our Dubai Mall Fountain Views represents a defining moment for Cloud Spaces as we continue to reshape the future of work in the region," remarked Malak Smejkalova, the Senior Director at Cloud Spaces.

"This marks our fifth location in the UAE, with four more in the pipeline, and follows the successful opening of our first international hub at Kingdom Centre in Riyadh in March," stated Smejkalova.

"Our expansion reflects the growing demand for flexible, design-forward work environments that combine hospitality, convenience, and community, and we’re proud to meet that need at the heart of Downtown Dubai," she added.

One of the standout features that is exclusive to the Dubai Mall Fountain Views is its fully equipped, soundproof podcast studio. Purpose-built for high-quality podcast recording, this state-of-the-art space is designed to meet the needs of today’s content creators and forward-thinking businesses.

Fully stocked with industry-leading technology and available on a flexible booking model, the studio provides a stylish environment for impactful content production, making it a key attraction for those looking to record professional-grade podcasts with ease.

"Driven by a hospitality-first approach, members will get to enjoy concierge-level service, premium amenities, and a collaborative community," said Smejkalova.

A fully equipped auditorium offers an ideal setting for corporate gatherings, product launches, and networking events, with a dedicated events team ensuring every occasion is seamlessly executed.

A range of meeting spaces is also available, including high-end majlis lounges, private meeting rooms, and boardrooms, perfectly designed to accommodate various group sizes and formats, she explained.

These spaces are equipped with advanced technology, comfortable seating, and ergonomic elements to foster productivity and creativity.

Enhancing the premium workspace experience, flexible membership options, Ejari registration, and business setup services provide exceptional convenience for both entrepreneurs and established companies, she added.

