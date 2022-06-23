Abu Dhabi: In light of previous successful collaborations between Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and CCI France UAE in organizing “Les Entretiens of Abu Dhabi” in 2016 and 2018, the two institutions signed today a Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony that took place at the university’s campus. The MOU was signed by Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Mr Geoffroy Bunetel, President CCI FRANCE UAE and in the presence of Sabine Sciortino Deputy, Head of Mission Embassy of France, Agnes Lopez-Cruz, Managing Director CCI France UAE, Nayla Samaha Khalife Project Manager & Head of Women Empowerment Committee CCI France UAE, Dr Majed Al Khemeiri, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administrative Affairs Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Dr Laurence Renault, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Sylvie Foss, Head of Career Centre.

The 3rd edition of Les Entretiens d’Abu Dhabi, organized in collaboration with les Entretiens de Royaumont, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and the Embassy of France, will be held on Monday 14 November at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s campus and under the theme “The UAE: An international hub for talents”.

HE Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE, commented "After a very successful edition in 2018, I am delighted that « Les Entretiens d’Abu Dhabi » will be back at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi in November 2022, under the leadership of CCI France UAE and with the full support of the French Embassy in the UAE. The theme chosen this year – the UAE: toward an international hub of talents – will address crucial issues on how to make a post-oil economic transition successful."

Prof Silvia Serrano commented “The MOU we signed today is a token of the mutual and continuous efforts between the two parties to bring to the UAE unique initiatives and events that would cater for market needs and tackle global trends and topics as well as enhance Franco-Emirati relations, and we look forward to the success of the Les Entretiens D’Abu Dhabi in November 2022”

Mr Geoffroy Bunetel commented "As the UAE have started a new phase of their journey, preparing for the post oil era, developing an innovation and knowledge based economy and becoming an international hub, CCI France UAE is extremely proud to partner with Les Entretiens de Royaumont and La Sorbonne Abu Dhabi to engage into a meaningful discussion on the UAE drive to become a hub for talents. This will be the 3rd Edition of Entretiens d Abu Dhabi after the 2016 and 2018 editions and Les Prologues that took place last year during Expo 2020 Dubai."