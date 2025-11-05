The showcase features the Sharjah Collection, a homegrown brand of 7 eco-retreats featuring over 150 units, including the soon-to-open Nomad in Kalba, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat, Moon, Al Faya, Kingfisher, and Al Badayer Retreats.

London, United Kingdom – The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has inaugurated its showcase at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, marking its 20th consecutive participation and unveiling an impressive lineup of destinations and hospitality projects that reflect a bold and balanced vision for the future of global tourism, with sustainability, wellbeing, and cultural preservation at its core.

Participating under the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) pavilion, Shurooq’s stand located at S9-220, is spotlighting its Sharjah Collection; a growing portfolio of 7 eco-retreats featuring over 150 units, along heritage-inspired luxury stays that form part of its wider hospitality portfolio valued at over AED 920 million. These projects span mountains, deserts, mangroves, restored houses, and historic towns, offering travellers experiences rooted in authenticity, environmental awareness, and emotional connection.

The long-awaited Nomad, an eco-retreat of 20 luxury solar-powered trailers in Kalba, is set to open soon, marking a new era of slow travel and sustainable exploration. Alongside Nomad, Shurooq’s portfolio highlights Mleiha National Park, recently recognised as part of the UNESCO-listed Faya Palaeolandscape, reaffirming Sharjah’s leadership in archaeological, eco, and cultural tourism. The park combines 210,000 years of human history with outdoor adventure, research, and community-led environmental education, offering a holistic model for responsible destination development.

Serving people and planet in harmony

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, commented on the Authority’s showcase saying: “Shurooq’s presence at WTM London this year reflects a decisive step in Sharjah’s evolution as a global model for sustainable and wellness-driven tourism. The diversity of our projects, from heritage and eco-retreats to luxury desert and mountain destinations, tells a story of balance between economic growth, cultural preservation, and environmental responsibility. Each destination has been designed not only to welcome visitors but to inspire deeper connections with nature, history, and community”.

H.E. added: “Our investments are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, to ensure that tourism development in UAE and Sharjah serves both people and planet in harmony. With a hospitality portfolio exceeding USD 250 million, Shurooq continues to redefine what meaningful travel can be through thoughtful, authentic, and transformative experiences”.

Nomad: The new face of Slow Travel in Kalba

Scheduled to open in December 2025, Nomad introduces a pioneering model for slow, off-grid travel in one of the UAE’s most biodiverse regions. Featuring 20 solar-powered luxury trailers, the retreat blends minimalist design, mobility, and sustainability; encouraging travellers to disconnect from digital routines and reconnect with the natural world.

The destination offers almost 20 km of dedicated trails for exploration, including 7.44 km of new hiking trails, featuring a 5 km moderate route for all abilities and a steeper 2.44 km climb to one of Kalba’s peaks for adventurers. An additional 4.39 km of mountain-biking trails are designed to global sustainability and safety standards with careful consideration for local habitats.

As part of the Sharjah Collection, Nomad stands as a symbol of new-generation travel: experiential, reflective, and environmentally responsible. Set against Kalba’s rugged mountain backdrop, it offers environmental and cultural activities that reflect the region's identity, from rare birdwatching and outdoor yoga to stargazing. A dedicated community space provides a fully rounded experience, redefining luxury as simplicity and inviting guests to slow down and find balance through nature.

Heritage brought to life in Khorfakkan

Both part of the Sharjah Collection, Najd Al Meqsar and Al Rayaheen Retreat celebrate Sharjah’s architectural and cultural legacy through carefully restored heritage sites in Khorfakkan.

Najd Al Meqsar offers a journey through history with its seven stone-built century-old houses overlooking Wadi Wishi, complemented by heritage trails and sweeping mountain views. Al Rayaheen Retreat features 19 traditional homes that were repurposed into boutique accommodations, and one historic residence transformed into a restaurant, and a reception area.

Where nature and wellness intertwine

Rounding out the Sharjah Collection are four distinct destinations designed around wellness, nature, and adventure. Moon Retreat and Al Faya Retreat offer serene desert experiences, from glamping beneath the stars to spa treatments inspired by natural minerals. Al Badayer Retreat brings the spirit of the desert alive through luxury Bedouin-style tents and dune activities, while Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, accessible by private boat, offers tranquil beachfront stays amid preserved mangrove ecosystems.

The contemporary expression of Sharjah’s luxury hospitality

Beyond the Sharjah Collection, Shurooq’s luxury portfolio continues to grow through strategic collaborations with world-renowned hospitality brands.

In the Heart of Sharjah restored district, “The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah”, managed by GHM, stands as a five-star heritage hotel that merges historic homes and courtyards into a seamless luxury experience. Its exclusive “The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim”, adds a layer of cultural depth; offering guests a direct connection to the emirate’s architectural and social heritage.

Along the coast and deep within the wilderness, Shurooq’s partnership with The LUX Collective enhances Sharjah’s global allure. LUX* Khorfakkan features 45 bespoke units crafted from PEFC-certified Finnish timber, offering stunning views of the Gulf of Oman. Meanwhile, LUX* Al Bridi, located beside Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid, comprises 35 private luxury tents, inviting guests to immerse themselves in Sharjah’s untamed beauty and desert tranquility, as showcased to visitors at WTM London.

Mleiha National Park: Where ancient civilisations meet modern sustainability

At the heart of Shurooq’s global showcase stands Mleiha National Park, a destination that unites archaeology, eco-tourism, and adventure. Covering 34.2 square kilometres, the park lies within the UNESCO-listed Faya Palaeolandscape (2025) and is recognised as one of the most significant prehistoric settlements in the Arabian Peninsula. Excavations have uncovered evidence of human life dating back over 210,000 years, including Bronze Age tombs and artefacts that narrate the story of the region’s evolution.

Visitors can experience glamping at Moon Retreat beneath the desert sky, soar through the air and paraglide with Sky Adventures, the UAE’s first licensed paragliding centre, and take part in archaeological workshops and guided desert tours that link scientific research with public education. Mleiha also offers eco and adventure experiences that encourage environmental awareness and cultural appreciation. Shurooq’s continued investment in Mleiha reflects its long-term vision to position it as a global model for sustainable heritage tourism, where every visit contributes to preservation, learning, and the celebration of human history.

Sharjah’s tourism growth in numbers

Sharjah’s tourism sector accounts for more than 10 percent of the Emirate’s non-oil GDP. The Emirate is projected to welcome 1.9 million visitors by the end of 2025, up from approximately 1.47 million during the first nine months of the year. Long-term plans aim to increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy from AED 200 billion in 2023 to AED 450 billion by 2031.

These figures underscore the emirate’s growing recognition as a leading destination for sustainable, wellness, and experiential travel, powered by Shurooq’s visionary investments in cultural and eco-friendly hospitality.