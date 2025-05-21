Muscat: Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), affirmed that the Sultanate of Oman holds a promising future for its real estate sector.

He emphasised that Oman's economic advantages, including political and economic stability, low inflation rates compared to many regional markets, and a flexible legislative environment that supports investor rights, make it an attractive destination for real estate investment.

Hisham Talaat noted that the Group received full support for over a year from His Excellency the Omani Minister of Housing, Dr. Khalfan Al Shueili, and other officials. This collaboration culminated in the signing of an agreement between TMG and the Omani Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop two real estate and tourism projects west of Muscat, the Omani capital.

Talaat further elaborated that clear indicators point to an increasing demand for real estate in the Sultanate of Oman in the near future. He highlighted that over 65% of the total population in the Sultanate is aged from birth to 30 years, signifying a young demographic that will fuel future demand for both housing and services. This demographic trend also suggests substantial annual growth within the real estate sector, creating broad opportunities for investment and development.

He added that Talaat Moustafa Group aims to actively participate in developing integrated cities and projects in the Sultanate, keeping pace with this growth. This aspiration is backed by the Group's extensive experience of approximately 55 years in real estate development, during which they have developed integrated cities housing over 1.5 million people. In the tourism sector, TMG boasts the largest hotel portfolio in Egypt, with over 5,000 hotel rooms and an additional 3,000 rooms currently under development.

Hisham Talaat further stated: "I invite all investors worldwide to turn their attention to the Sultanate of Oman, which represents a promising investment destination, not only in the real estate sector but also in the growing tourism sector, thanks to Oman's unique characteristics."

For his part, Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, affirmed that the entry of Talaat Moustafa Group will encourage Egyptian real estate developers to join the Omani market.

These statements were made during a dialogue session at the 20th edition of the Oman Real Estate Conference and Exhibition, which featured Hisham Talaat Moustafa and Ahmed Sabbour. The conference, held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, saw significant participation from leading local and international investors, real estate developers, and experts and consultants in urban planning, urban development, and real estate development.

