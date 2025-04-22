Emaar, the master developer behind Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, has invested over $1 billion in shaping and enhancing the city’s global identity.

This cumulative contribution underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s international standing through cutting-edge experiences, vibrant cultural platforms, and landmark social infrastructure.

From creating and operating Dubai Fountain - the world’s largest choreographed fountain - and producing the internationally acclaimed New Year’s Eve celebrations at Burj Khalifa, to enabling the launch and continued success of Dubai Opera as the region’s cultural epicentre, Emaar has consistently raised the bar in enriching Dubai’s urban and cultural fabric.

These signature experiences are sustained and enhanced through ongoing annual investments exceeding $50 million, covering not only the operation and maintenance of key attractions, but also the evolution of immersive technologies and entertainment formats.

This includes the modernisation of Burj Khalifa’s façade with next-generation lighting and projection systems, enabling captivating narratives that reach millions of viewers globally.

In addition to its physical contributions, Emaar continues to champion inclusive growth and community wellbeing.

Through the Emaar Foundation, the company supports a wide range of local causes—from charitable housing and development programmes to national sports and cultural sponsorships—demonstrating its integral role in nurturing both city and society.

"Emaar’s journey has always been rooted in a vision that transcends construction—it is about crafting experiences that inspire, unite, and leave a lasting impact," said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar.

"Our investments are a testament to our belief in Dubai’s limitless potential, and we are proud to play a key role in defining its global narrative," he stated.

Emaar’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and community empowerment continues to drive progress, shaping Dubai’s future as a leading global hub.

With bold ideas and sustained contributions, the company is poised to play an even greater role in defining the city’s next chapter as it strives to become one of the most admired destinations in the world.-TradeArabia News Service

