Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has signed three agreements valued at over 56 million Omani rials ($145 million) to develop integrated tourism projects in the wilayats of Khasab, Nakhal and Sur.

The agreements, signed on Sunday by Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, mark a major step in Oman’s strategy to enhance its tourism sector and diversify the national economy, the official news agency reported.

The first agreement, signed with Omran Group, covers the development of Wadi Shab, Wilayat of Sur in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate.

This project seeks to position Wadi Shab as a year-round eco-adventure destination, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

The planned development will include an adventure park featuring a zipline, mountain climbing trails, suspension bridges, walking paths, and designated swimming areas for both children and adults.

The site will also offer restaurants and cafes, all designed to blend with the valley’s rich biodiversity, geological features and natural attractions such as clear water pools, caves and waterfalls.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months from the date the agreement is activated. It will also open new opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the area.

The second contract was signed with Khasab Development and Investment Company to develop an integrated tourism complex named “Sandan – The Pearl of Khasab". Located on a 43,658-square-metre (sqm) plot of government land, the project is strategically situated near key attractions such as Khasab Fort and the Atana Musandam Hotel.

The third and largest agreement involves Hamyan Investment and Project Development Company which will develop “Hamyan Village", an integrated tourism complex in the Wilayat of Nakhal in Al Batinah South Governorate.

Spanning 201,031 sqm of government land, the project will include a four-star hotel with 156 rooms and 535 residential units comprising villas and apartments.

The development will also include a market, various restaurants, a water park, and a range of recreational and service amenities.

With a total investment of OMR 38 million, the project is expected to be completed within three years and will create between 300 and 350 job opportunities.