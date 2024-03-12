While the Fawazeer competition will give everyone in Doha an opportunity to win exciting prizes during the Holy Month

Doha, Qatar: Sharq Insurance, a leading insurance provider in Qatar and a fully owned subsidiary of Doha Bank, announced earlier an exclusive offer during Ramadan and an exciting Fawazeer competition, elevating the Ramadan experience for valued clients and ensuring their peace of mind during this auspicious time.

Embracing the spirit of giving, Sharq Insurance is offering a 15% discount on a range of insurance services to new clients who use the code "Ramadan2024" during the purchase of their insurance policies online. Available until April 15, 2024, the Ramadan offer covers an array of insurance services, including Comprehensive Motor Insurance, Third-Party Liability Motor Insurance, Inbound & Outbound Travel Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance, and Home Guard Insurance.

To avail this special offer, clients can conveniently go through the chatbot on www.Sharqinsurance.com.qa or through www.sharqonline.com. The goal is to provide easy access to quality insurance solutions during Ramadan and beyond.

In addition to the discount offer, Sharq Insurance will host a daily Fawazeer competition on its TikTok page, allowing its customers a chance to win exciting prizes every week during the Holy Month. The initiative is meant to revive some of the nostalgic Ramadan traditions that families and friends used to share right before the Iftar time.

David Earl Cook, CEO of Sharq Insurance L.L.C, expressed enthusiasm stating, "Ramadan is a time of giving and sharing and at Sharq Insurance, we are constantly striving to give back to the community. Whether in the form of valuable offers that ensure peace of mind or initiatives that bring us together with family and friends for quality time, we take pride in always being committed to serve the people of Qatar. We invite everyone to participate with us during this special time and I would like to wish everyone a happy and blessed Ramadan.”

To learn more about Sharq Insurance and its comprehensive range of services, visit www.sharqinsurance.com.qa.

About Sharq Insurance LLC

Sharq Insurance L.L.C, is a proud General Insurance Company, fully owned by Doha Bank QSC. It is based in Qatar & authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) to transact all classes of General Insurance business. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company with a BBB Rating by Standard & Poor's. Sharq Insurance L.L.C facilitates proactive management of general insurance risk protection to both commercial & personal lines clients with comprehensive insurance solutions providing seamless & hassle-free claims services. It offers strong carrier partnerships with access to regional & international insurers & reinsurers helping customers manage each phase of the insurance life cycle swiftly & promptly.