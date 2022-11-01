Riyadh: Serco, international leader of public services within transport, citizen services and defence were honoured to mark the official opening of Serco's new regional hub in Riyadh with ribbon cutting by Badr AlBadr, Deputy Minister - Ministry of Investment and Neil Crompton, British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



The ceremony was attended by Serco Group CEO, Rupert Soames, Country Director Mona Althagafi, key clients, partners and colleagues.

Mona Althagafi commented, ‘we are honoured to be able to celebrate this landmark event. Having our regional hub in Riyadh is strategically vital as we need to be as close to our key customers as possible so that we can continue to offer them the most responsive and innovative services available using global best practice and expertise delivered by our local team. At the same time, we are striving to offer our Saudi team the best possible training and the most rewording work experiences.”

Located in the capital’s cosmopolitan Riyadh Front district, the new office comes as part of Serco's long-term strategy to develop its Saudi-based resources. Building on strong foundations which already engage specialist teams with 15% Saudi-national representation in the delivery of high-profile contracts such as EXPRO and Royal Commission of AlUla, Serco anticipates growth in Saudi projects will result in the Kingdom accounting for over 50 per cent of Serco Middle East’s revenues by 2026.

The new Riyadh hub will also host ExperienceLab, Serco’s customer insight and service design agency centred around people and innovation. A dedicated space and team have been put in place to help organisations within the Kingdom use the unique understanding of data and insights to design, evolve and adapt services to cater to their end-users and deliver world-class experiences.

