Manama: Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom, has recently hosted children under the care of the Child Welfare Home (Batelco Home) to enjoy a fun-filled day at Magic Island in Seef Mall – Seef District. The activity was held in cooperation with the “Limitless Giving” initiative under Hoora and Gudaibiya Youth Centre.

The activity granted the children the opportunity of enjoying an unmatched entertainment experience at Magic Island, and also included distributing lunch meals and Magic Island playing cards, in addition to giving out gifts to all the children.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, commented: “We are delighted to invite the children under the care of Batelco Home to spend fun times in Magic Island, as this invitation comes in line with our strategy to promote social responsibility and deepening community partnership with all civil society institutions. This initiative also comes as part of giving back to the community, a field in which we are active as a keen national company to have a strong impact on enhancing community solidarity.”

On his part, Batelco Home Chairman Dr Akbar Mohsen, said: “We would like to thank Seef Properties for the continuous support it provides to Batelco Home. This reflects the Company’s commitment to the local community and the promotion of corporate social responsibility, and it is undoubtedly a pioneer in this field. Children under the care of Batelco Home had a great time at Magic Island and we are proud of our partnership with Seef Properties for its role centred around its national responsibility, We commend the Company for its keenness to constantly contribute to the development and well-being of the society, especially to serve the care provided to children and the youth, rehabilitating them and ensuring a decent life for them.”

