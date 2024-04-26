Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, as chipmakers advanced after U.S. tech companies' robust earnings, and posted their first weekly rise in five weeks.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 27.71 points, or 1.05%, higher at 2,656.33.

** For the week, the KOSPI rose 2.49%, after dropping 3.35% in the prior week, which was the biggest fall since mid-September.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.52% and peer SK Hynix jumped 4.22%, leading the benchmark index higher.

** "Local chipmakers and the electronic device sector strengthened on upbeat earnings of U.S. big tech companies and dip-buying," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** In Asia trade hours, U.S. stock futures jumped on tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft's quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates.

** HYBE ended 4.95% lower amid a dispute between the K-pop giant and the CEO of its sub-label ADOR over management control.

** The Finance-major Index and the Securities-minor Index rose 3.22% and 2.11%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 461 shares advanced, while 409 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 469.8 billion won ($341.59 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,375.3 per dollar, 0.02% lower than its previous close of 1,375.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 103.95.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.556%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 3.722%. ($1 = 1,375.3200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)



