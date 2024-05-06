India's largest commercial port operator is eyeing to expand its operations in the Philippines, citing the country's 'stable' regulations and business environment under President Marcos.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. managing director Karan Adani last Thursday disclosed the company's expansion plans during a meeting with Marcos at Malacañang, including a plan to develop a port in Bataan.

'The company plans to develop a 25-meter-deep port that can accommodate Panamax vessels. The Adani Group, on the other hand, is planning to invest in ports, airports, power and defense,' the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

Panamax vessels refer to ships that can transit the Panama Canal. These tankers range in length from 200 to 250 meters and have capacities of 50,000 to 80,000 deadweight tons (dwt).

According to the PCO, Adani sees the port development plan in the province as 'a good opportunity for the company.'

'As a private sector, what we always look for is stability. Stability in the regulation, stability in the environment that we are operating in. That is what, as you said, you are providing,' Adani told Marcos.

As he welcomed APSEZ expansion plans in the Philippines, the President proposed to the company officials to focus on ports handling agriculture products.

Marcos said the government is also developing its gateways for tourists and business travelers and for the country's agriculture products to be moved around affordably and reliably.

The President also suggested that the company start regionally and cater to domestic shipping before shifting to the international market.

Marcos also highlighted during the meeting the importance of the synergy between the public and the private sectors as his administration opens up the Philippine economy.

