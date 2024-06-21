The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will conduct a five-day maritime pollution exercise in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental from June 24 to 28.

The 2024 Regional Maritime Pollution Exercise aims to strengthen the capabilities of the countries' coast guards in responding to oil spill and protecting the marine environment, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Ships and coast guard personnel from these countries will participate in activities such as search and rescue, firefighting, oil spill and equipment recovery.

The PCG's BRP Gabriela Silang will join the drill.

