The Department of Energy (DOE) is teaming up with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to modernize three priority ports to support offshore wind (OSW) development.

With this partnership, the state-run ports regulator will lead the detailed engineering designs to upgrade the facilities to ensure that they could handle the installation, commissioning and operational requirements of OSW projects.

'The modernization of port facilities will not only accelerate OSW projects but also play a critical role in securing the country's clean energy future and promoting economic growth,' Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

Given their proximity to high-potential wind energy service contracts, the Currimao port in Ilocos Norte, the Port of Batangas and the Jose Panganiban port in Camarines Norte have been identified as critical to OSW development.

The Currimao port located near 13 service contracts could support a total potential capacity of 9,489 megawatts (MW), with three projects already in advanced pre-development stages.

The Port of Batangas is positioned close to 29 service contracts with a combined potential capacity of 24,300 MW, of which six projects are in advanced pre-development stages, including permitting, licensing and data gathering.

The Jose Panganiban port, meanwhile, is situated near 14 service contracts harnessing an aggregate capacity of 8,150 MW, with two projects already progressing through the advanced pre-development phase.

'By modernizing these strategic ports, we are not only addressing the immediate needs of OSW development but also laying the foundation for long-term job creation and sustained growth in the renewable energy (RE) sector,' Lotilla said.

This strategic alliance is expected to boost the country's RE targets and help position the Philippines as a key player in OSW development in Southeast Asia.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago assured the DOE that the PPA would be responsible for the feasibility study and infrastructure development, citing the crucial role of ports in the successful delivery of OSW projects.

'We are committed to working closely with the DOE to ensure the completion of port infrastructure upgrades and to help usher in a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for the country,' Santiago added.

These port upgrades, according to the DOE, would help accommodate the growing demand for OSW projects, setting the stage for significant contributions to the country's energy security.

Earlier, Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said the green energy auction program for OSW projects will be conducted by mid-2025.

The GEA program is designed to trigger the expansion of the country's RE capacity to support the government's target of expanding the share of renewables in the energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

Two GEA rounds are expected to be launched before the end of this year.

