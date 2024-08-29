Salvors have extracted up to 506,244 liters of oily waste from the sunken motor tanker Terra Nova as of Monday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The PCG said that salvor Harbor Star has been conducting siphoning operations on the Terra Nova since Aug. 19.

On Aug. 26 alone, up to 104,202 liters of waste composed of a mixture of industrial fuel and seawater were extracted from the vessel.

The Harbor Star is using two booster pumps to increase its siphoning capacity.

The tanker capsized on July 25 in the waters off Limay town in Bataan amid Typhoon Carina.

The PCG reportedly allowed the tanker to depart the port of Bataan as no tropical cyclone warning signal was hoisted at the time.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Philippine STAR