Thailand will cut tariffs on imports of corn from the United States, the finance minister said on Friday.

"The cost of American corn is cheap, making the cost of our animal feed lower," Pichai Chunhavajira said.

Thailand is among the countries in Southeast Asian hardest hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's measures, with a much larger than expected 36% tariff. A 90-day pause on the U.S. tariffs will give officials more time to prepare a response.

The United States was Thailand's largest export market last year, accounting for 18.3% of total shipments, or $54.96 billion. Washington has put its deficit with Thailand at $45.6 billion.

