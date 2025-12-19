Muscat – India and Oman have formally entered into a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marking a historic milestone in their strategic and economic relations. Signed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the agreement grants India unprecedented market access with zero-duty entry on over 98% of Oman’s tariff lines. This breakthrough is expected to provide a substantial boost to labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and engineering goods, while simultaneously offering robust protections for India’s sensitive agricultural and small business interests.

The agreement also introduces a forward-looking framework for the services sector, significantly enhancing professional mobility for Indian experts. A notable highlight includes the extension of permitted stays for contractual service suppliers from 90 days to up to four years. Furthermore, the pact introduces a pioneering commitment to Traditional Medicine, opening new avenues for India’s AYUSH and wellness sectors in the Gulf. With fast-tracked pharmaceutical approvals and mutual recognition of organic certifications, the CEPA is poised to deepen long-term economic integration and create high-value employment opportunities across both nations.

