The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has spotted a number of whales and dolphins within the Qatari territorial waters.



These whales are of the Arabian humpback type, which is considered one of the most important whale species in the country.



It is a peaceful marine creature that often comes to the water surface to breathe and get oxygen. There are only 100 remaining humpback whales remaining in the world including those in Qatar.



All over the world, there are 100 species of dolphins and whales. Among the most important dolphin species found in Qatari waters are the long-beaked dolphin, the bottle-nose dolphin and the spinner dolphin. The ministry stressed that the efforts of conserving whales starts with protecting the marine environment, which requires greater awareness and responsible attitude of people towards the unique components of the local environment.



In the meantime, the ministry marked the International Day for Combating Whale Hunting on November 5, which is considered as an opportunity to focus on the importance of protecting these creatures, which play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance in the seas and oceans. Further, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to stopping whale hunting to protect these species for the upcoming generations.

