Kuwait’s Integrated Holding Company has won a contract for the supply of equipment at two ports in Qatar with a value of 46 million Qatari ($12.5 million).
The contract was awarded to its subsidiary, Integrated Logistics Company, and also involves the supply of manpower, the company said in a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s stock exchange on Wednesday.
The contract, covering Doha and Al-Ruwais ports, will be signed after formalities with Mawani Qatar, which manages the Gulf country’s ports, are completed.
“Operational implementation of the contract will start from 1 February 2026...the financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the company’s income statement after the implementation of the contract,” the statement said.
