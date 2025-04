China's move to impose 84% retaliatory tariffs against the United States is unfortunate and a losing proposition for Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

"I think it's unfortunate that the Chinese actually don't want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system," Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

